Hannah Cumler co-anchors WIS Sunrise alongside Jamal Goss and Meteorologist Adam Clark weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

A native New Englander, Hannah was raised in Maine and attended college at Northeastern University in Boston. After graduating, she went on to work for NBC Sports Boston as a production assistant, helping to provide coverage for some of Boston’s biggest sporting events.

Shortly after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, Hannah left Boston for the Midwest and started her on-camera career at WPBN in Traverse City, Michigan. She began her career in northern Michigan as an on-the-road morning features reporter, conducting live interviews on local people, events and happenings. During that time, Hannah also covered several breaking news stories and weather events.

Eventually, Hannah was pulled from the morning show to take on an evening anchor position, anchoring the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. shows. She also co-hosted a weekly sports show that aired seasonally for both the basketball and football seasons.

When she’s not at work, Hannah can be found seeking out the best restaurants and eateries in town. Though a total foodie, it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that Hannah decided to get into the kitchen and start cooking herself! Hannah also enjoys traveling, staying active and cheering on her New England teams from afar. Now that she’s in South Carolina, Hannah is looking forward to a real college football experience and hopes to cheer on the Gamecocks in the fall.

Hannah wants to hear from you! If you have any story ideas or tips, email her at: hannah.cumler@wistv.com .

