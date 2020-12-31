President Trump calls Ga. leadership ‘a disaster’ in Twitter post

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Donald Trump posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning, calling the leadership in Georgia a “disaster”, saying he still believes a crime was committed in the Georgia Election.
The president’s statement comes after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debunked claims of election fraud for the third time in the 2020 presidential election.
In the string of tweets, he says, “Just allow us to find the crime and turn the state Republican.” The president also suggested that Governor Brian Kemp should resign.
The president also raising concerns over someone he assumes is Secretary of State Raffensperger’s brother working for a company based in China.
WTOC has not been able to find a relationship between the men, only that the two share a last name.
