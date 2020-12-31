2 men charged in connection with deadly shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have now been arrested by the Sumter Police Department and charged in connection with a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man late Wednesday night.
Officials say 24-year-olds Johnathan Conorquie and Jquwan Nero have each been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police arrived near Brown and Pine Streets just after 11 p.m. and found a man lying in the road. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Marquis Porcher. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Police searched the area and found two men -- Conorquie and Nero -- who were described as the shooters. Following interviews and further investigation, the two men were taken into custody and placed at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday at The Medical University of South Carolina.
The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the shooting.
