McMaster asking DHEC to provide public with COVID-19 vaccine distribution information

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is asking state health officials to provide the public with a complete account of the status and location of every COVID-19 vaccine dose that has been received and distributed in the state.
“The information should be immediately disclosed on DHEC’s online COVID-19 information dashboard as well,” McMaster said in a letter to officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to the governor, the disclosure of this information is “critical” to maintain the public’s confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
Earlier this afternoon, health officials said nearly 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Carolina as of Thursday morning. So far, the state has received more than 200,000 doses.
Currently those being given the vaccine are healthcare personnel, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
