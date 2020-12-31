LIST: COVID-19 vaccine distribution phases, who receives vaccine in each phase

By WMBF News Staff | December 9, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 5:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control provided new information Thursday on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution phases and who falls under each phase.

One major change was the addition of Phase 1-C that is under consideration by the South Carolina Vaccine Advisory Committee.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) provided guidance on who falls under Phase 1-B and Phase 1-C a couple of weeks ago. The state’s advisory committee is now looking over that guidance and deciding what is best for South Carolinians.

Committee members are expected to finalize the recommendations in the next week. As for now, those listed under Phase 1-B and Phase 1-C in the list below are subject to change until the Vaccine Advisory Committee finalizes it.

DHEC provided a detailed list in its guidance for COVID-19 vaccine allocation for Phase 1-A and the people who are included in it. At this point, Phase 1-A is the only finalized list:

Phase 1-A:

  • Persons performing direct medical care to suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients: medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows), nurses, nurse’s aides, physical therapists (PT), physicians, physician assistants, respiratory therapists (RT), speech pathologists providing swallowing assessments during a patient’s infectious period, students (medical, nursing, PT, RT), occupational therapists, translators with direct patient contact
  • Ancillary staff directly interacting with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients: laboratory personnel handling potentially infectious specimens, phlebotomists, and radiology technicians
  • Emergency room staff in the above categories who provide direct patient care who are at high risk of exposure to undiagnosed, suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients
  • Nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff
  • Paid and volunteer medical first responders (EMS, fire department, and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical services) and hospital transport personnel in direct contact with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients
  • Persons providing direct medical care in correctional facilities
  • Persons providing direct medical care in dialysis and infusion centers
  • Workers in outpatient medical settings frequently treating persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection
  • Workers in settings where monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 infusions are given
  • Home health and Hospice workers
  • Public health nurses/personnel visiting facilities w/possible COVID-19 cases
  • Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers, and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids
  • Dentists and dental hygienists and assistants

Below is guidance made by the ACIP, and these have not been finalized by the South Carolina Vaccine Advisory Committee.

Phase 1-B:

  • Persons aged 75 years and older (with or without underlying health conditions)
  • Frontline essential workers -- sectors included by ACIP are:
    • Firefighters
    • Law enforcement officers
    • Corrections officers
    • Food and agricultural workers
    • United States Postal Service workers
    • Manufacturing workers
    • Grocery store workers
    • Public transit workers
    • Those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers

Phase 1-C:

  • Essential workers not included in Phase 1-B -- examples included by the ACIP are:
    • People who work in transportation and logistics
    • Food service
    • Housing construction and finance
    • Information technology
    • Communications
    • Energy
    • Law
    • Media
    • Public safety
    • Public health staff who are non-frontline healthcare workers
  • Persons aged 65-74 years old (with or without underlying health conditions)
  • Persons aged 16-64 years old with underlying health conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 (more information to follow from the South Carolina Vaccine Advisory Committee)

As the vaccine supply increases, ACIP vaccination recommendations will include more groups in Phase 2 and possibly Phase 3. DHEC anticipates the vaccines will available for the general public during the summer and fall of 2021.

