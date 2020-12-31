FIRST ALERT: Alert Days tonight, Friday, Saturday for heavy rain, strong storms & potential flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking more heavy rain, strong storms and potential flooding to begin the new year!
- Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see cloudy and foggy conditions in the Midlands to ring in 2021. Scattered showers are also possible (70%). Temperatures will be in the 50s around midnight and remain in the 50s through Friday morning.
- Friday (New Year’s Day) is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Rain chances are around 70%.
- Highest rain/storm chances will arrive generally by Friday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
- Saturday is an Alert Day for potential heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 70%. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
- Turn around, don’t drown! Some communities could see between 1-3″ of rain through Saturday.
- Better weather arrives through the day Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
- We’ll see more sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your New Year’s Eve night, expect cloudy, foggy and damp conditions in the Midlands. Scattered showers are also possible (70% chance). Temperatures will be in the 50s as we ring in 2021. Our temperatures will likely remain in the 50s into Friday morning. Happy New Year!Friday (New Year’s Day) is an Alert Day!
A cold front will move in from the west. The front will bring scattered rain and storms to the Midlands. Some storms that develop could be strong to severe, especially as the front slides into the area through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 70%.
Let’s be on alert Friday. Isolated tornadoes are possible, along with damaging wind gusts. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms Friday, so keep that in mind. Download the WIS First Alert Weather App. We’ll keep you posted to any changes with your forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Saturday is an Alert Day. Heavy rain will continue to be an issue for parts of the Midlands. In fact, some flash flooding is not out of the question. Turn around, don’t drown!
Rain chances are around 70% Saturday. And parts of the Midlands are again under a Marginal Risk for rough weather. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Parts of the areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall through Saturday.
For Sunday, drier air builds in, giving way to better weather through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.More sunshine is in the forecast by Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
- First Alert Tonight: Cloudy & Foggy. Scattered Showers (70%). Lows in the 50s.
- Alert Day Friday (New Year’s Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the mid 60s.
- Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
- Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
- Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
- Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 50s and to near 60.
- Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
- Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.
