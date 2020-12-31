Columbia house fire started by heating equipment leaves 3 homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are without a home this New Year’s Eve after a house fire Thursday morning.
It happened in the 1000 block of Heidt Street in Columbia, the Fire Department said. That’s just south of Gervais Street near the intersection with Millwood Avenue.
Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire so no one was hurt.
Investigators determined the fire was caused by a malfunction of heating equipment in the home’s living room.
The house was a total loss, fire officials said.
