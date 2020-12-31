Arrested Development headlines virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year’s Famously Hot New Year will be headlined by the hip-hop group Arrested Development.
The two-time Grammy winners will perform virtually to cap a night filled with performances.
The virtual celebration will also have a special appearance by Hootie & The Blowfish, along with past Famously Hot New Year performers including Sister Hazel.
The celebration is Dec. 31 starting at 10:30 p.m. It will last until 12:15 a.m.
To watch the virtual celebration, click or tap here.
10:30 p.m. Facebook Live | YouTube Live
New performances by past FHNY artists:
Toasts to the New Year from:
- USC Women’s Basketball Coach, Dawn Staley
- NASA Astronaut, Charles Bolden
- Miss America 1994, Kimberly Aiken Cockerham
- SC and WNBA Basketball Player, A’ja Wilson
- NBA Basketball Player & Coach Alex English
11:35 p.m.
Toasts to the New Year from:
- Former SC Governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley
- US Representative, James Clyburn
Special Appearance by Hootie & the Blowfish, toasts from Mark Bryan and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld
Featured Performance by Arrested Development
Midnight:
- Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin & family Countdown to Midnight
- Best of FHNY Fireworks sponsored by Dominion Energy
- Arrested Development Encore
This year’s celebration will support the Harvest Hope Food Bank by raising monetary and non-perishable donations.
