Arrested Development headlines virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration

Arrested Development headlines virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration
Arrested Development will headline this year's Famously Hot New Year celebration (Source: Arrested Development)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 11, 2020 at 12:24 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 4:03 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year’s Famously Hot New Year will be headlined by the hip-hop group Arrested Development.

The two-time Grammy winners will perform virtually to cap a night filled with performances.

The virtual celebration will also have a special appearance by Hootie & The Blowfish, along with past Famously Hot New Year performers including Sister Hazel.

The celebration is Dec. 31 starting at 10:30 p.m. It will last until 12:15 a.m.

To watch the virtual celebration, click or tap here.

SCHEDULE

10:30 p.m.     Facebook Live | YouTube Live

New performances by past FHNY artists:

Toasts to the New Year from:

  • USC Women’s Basketball Coach, Dawn Staley
  • NASA Astronaut, Charles Bolden
  • Miss America 1994, Kimberly Aiken Cockerham
  • SC and WNBA Basketball Player, A’ja Wilson
  • NBA Basketball Player & Coach Alex English

11:35 p.m.

Toasts to the New Year from:

  • Former SC Governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley
  • US Representative, James Clyburn

Special Appearance by Hootie & the Blowfish, toasts from Mark Bryan and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld

Featured Performance by Arrested Development

Midnight:

  • Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin & family Countdown to Midnight
  • Best of FHNY Fireworks sponsored by Dominion Energy
  • Arrested Development Encore

This year’s celebration will support the Harvest Hope Food Bank by raising monetary and non-perishable donations.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.