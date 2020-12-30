Woman dies in crash after hitting trees in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 35-year-old woman has died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Sumter County.
The woman was identified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office as Tiffany Smith.
Officials said Smith was traveling north just before 5:15 a.m. on Deschamps Road near Patriot Parkway. The car went off the left side of the road and hit several trees.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
An autopsy will be performed Sunday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The crash is being investigated by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office at the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
