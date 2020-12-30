Teen charged with murder after victim found shot in car wreck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a teen in connection with a deadly shooting that caused a driver to crash into a building in Columbia.
The shooting happened Dec. 23 around 12:30 a.m. on Broad River Road.
Deputies were called because a car ran into a building. When they got there, they found the driver had been shot. The unresponsive victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jaquan Allen, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.
Allen faces additional charges stemming from an incident with RCSD in June. Deputies said Allen threw objects at a patrol car with a deputy sitting inside, causing damage. He’s charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature related to that incident.
Deputies also charged Allen with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and removing, destroying or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.