LIVE: Columbia mayor, Prisma Health urge minimal NYE celebrations to fight COVID-19 spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mayor of Columbia and health officials want to encourage South Carolinians to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Infections continue to spread at “alarming rates” across the state, officials said.
Wednesday at 2 p.m., Mayor Steve Benjamin, Prisma Health President and CEO, Mark O’Halla, and Prisma Health CC0 in the Midlands, Dr. Richard “Rick” Scott, will address the public.
They hope people will practice safe social distancing for the New Year’s holiday and use virtual celebrations as a way to fight the spread of COVID.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.