LIVE: Columbia mayor, Prisma Health urge minimal NYE celebrations to fight COVID-19 spread

Columbia mayor, Prisma Health urge minimal NYE celebrations to fight COVID-19 spread
By Laurel Mallory | December 30, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 2:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mayor of Columbia and health officials want to encourage South Carolinians to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Infections continue to spread at “alarming rates” across the state, officials said.

THE LATEST | SC says more than 2,000 hospitalized due to COVID as percent positive soars

Wednesday at 2 p.m., Mayor Steve Benjamin, Prisma Health President and CEO, Mark O’Halla, and Prisma Health CC0 in the Midlands, Dr. Richard “Rick” Scott, will address the public.

They hope people will practice safe social distancing for the New Year’s holiday and use virtual celebrations as a way to fight the spread of COVID.

This story will be updated.

>> DON’T SEE A LIVESTREAM? Tap here to watch

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.