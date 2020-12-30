Honor scores 13 second-half points as Tigers down No. 18 FSU

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - Nick Honor shook off a scoreless first half and scored 13 points in the second half as Clemson defeated No. 18 Florida State 77-67 at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday night.
Clemson improves to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, while Florida State falls to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.
The Tigers outscored Florida State 48-33 in the second half. Clyde Trapp was Clemson’s leading scorer with 15 points, Honor added his 15 and Al-Amir Dawes added 11. Clemson was 24-of-33 from the free-throw line (73 percent), while Florida State was 6-of-9 from the charity stripe.
