FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Tracking heavy rain, strong storms for New Year’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some unsettled weather in the Midlands as we ring in 2021.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers are possible (30-40%). It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.
· Thursday (New Year’s Eve) brings a good chance of rain to the area, courtesy of a cold front. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Friday (New Year’s Day) is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe.
· Highest rain/storm chances will arrive generally by Friday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Highs will be in the 70s.
· A few showers are possible Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Better weather arrives by Sunday afternoon. It will be cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible (30-40%). Low temperatures will be on the chilly side, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.
For Thursday (New Years’ Eve), a cold front will approach the area from the north, giving way to more wet weather. Rain chances are around 50-60%. It will be fairly mild, with high temperatures in the low 60s.
Heads up! Friday (New Year’s Day) is an Alert Day!
A cold front will move in from the west. The front will bring a good chance of scattered rain and storms to the Midlands. Some storms that develop could be strong to severe, especially as the front slides into the area from the west through the afternoon and evening and high temperatures rise into the low 70s. Rain chances are around 70%.
Let’s be on alert Friday. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, along with gusty, damaging winds. Download the WIS First Alert Weather App. We’ll keep you posted to any changes with your forecast.
On Saturday, a few showers are possible (60% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
For Sunday, drier air builds in, giving way to better weather, especially by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.More sunshine is in the forecast by Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Chilly. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Lows in the 40s.
Thursday (New Year’s Eve): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Alert Day Friday (New Year’s Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Some could be strong. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Clouds Around. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
