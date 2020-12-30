City of West Columbia extends emergency face mask ordinance

City of West Columbia extends emergency face mask ordinance
face mask file photo (Source: WOIO)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 6:04 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia city councilmembers voted to extend its emergency ordinance requiring face coverings on Wednesday.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

The ordinance requires anyone within the city limits to wear a face covering while inside of a foodservice or retail establishment, hair or nail salon, barbershop, personal hygiene establishment, medical office, or city building. That list includes the following:

  • Grocery stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Commercial stores that sell goods or services to the public
  • Alcoholic beverage stores
  • Laundromats

Employees who work at foodservice establishments will also be required to wear face coverings while working at all times during face-to-face interaction with the public, interactions with other employees, and when social distancing of six feet cannot be observed.

Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:

  • by any person who is unable to safely wear a Face Covering due to age or an underlying health condition;
  • by any person who is physically unable to remove the Face Covering without the assistance of others;
  • by all persons 10 years of age or under, unless in a restaurant, where the requirement is 2 years of age or over;
  • all persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;
  • any person in a private or individual office;
  • where it is not feasible to wear a Face Covering, including
    • persons receiving oral health services,
    • persons swimming,
    • engaging in athletic activities;
  • for patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining; and
  • by police officers, firefighters, and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.

Any citizen who violates the ordinance will be fined no more than $25. Complaints about violations can be made by calling 803-939-8627.

The ordinance is set to expire on March 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.