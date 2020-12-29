Winning lottery for $25K a year sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Somewhere, there is a lucky lottery player who is currently holding a ticket that is worth $25,000 a year.
Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery have confirmed a winning lottery ticket in their “Lucky for Life” contest was sold at Jimmy’s Mart on Two Notch Road in Columbia.
The winning ticket numbers (2-15-40-44-47, Lucky Ball: 12) were drawn on Christmas Eve.
The winner, according to lottery officials, may choose to receive $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time cash payment of $390,000.
Officials are reminding the winning ticketholder to sign the back of the ticket and put it somewhere safe until it’s til to come forward to claim the prize.
