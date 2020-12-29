Suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery of Kershaw County Dollar General

Suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery of Kershaw County Dollar General (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 29, 2020 at 10:05 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 10:06 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help identify a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the Dollar General on Roseborough Road in Lugoff.

Officials say the suspect used a handgun during a robbery and left the store on foot. He was last seen heading towards San Jose.

Tracking dogs and heavy police presence are currently in the area. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512.

