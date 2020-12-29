Some Lexington County first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Several first responders in Lexington County have shared the news that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Through social media, two officials in Batesburg-Leesville said they got vaccinated Tuesday morning: Chief Oswald and Lieutenant Bouknight.
Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, also said he got the vaccine at the Lexington Medical Center.
LCSD said the vaccine is optional for its employees but it’s been made available to them.
Medical first responders are in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout in South Carolina.
WIS reached out to other local agencies to find out who is getting the vaccine and when. Look for updates on wistv.com.
