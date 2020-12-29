Police: Human remains found in Rosewood neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a citizen alerted them to human remains in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia.
A person found the remains Monday in a wooded area in the 700 block of S. Beltline Boulevard, the Columbia Police Department confirmed. That’s just south of Rosewood Drive.
The remains appear to be that of a man, Coroner Gary Watts said.
An anthropologist has been called to help the Richland County Coroner’s Office with a forensic exam of the remains. That’s scheduled for Wednesday, officials said.
The forensic exam will help officials determine a cause of death for the person, along with other information.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.