One dead after early-morning officer-involved shooting at apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are investigating an early-morning officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.
Charleston Police responded to a call for service at approximately 3:06 a.m. at the Bridgeview Village Apartments in the 100 block of North Romney Street in downtown Charleston, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at a news conference. Police arrived to respond to a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon, he said.
“At some point, officers arrived on scene encountered an individual with a gun,” Reynolds said. “An exchange of gunfire occurred during which a Charleston police officer was shot in the chest area and transported to the hospital. That officer was wearing a ballistic vest and was examined at the hospital, and has been released.”
The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was also shot and later died as a result of the shooting.
South Carolina State Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson said “Moving forward, we will continue to analyze and evaluate the evidence in this case, working with SLED. We will be in contact with the deceased’s next of kin or representative in the near future.”
As a prosecutor, Wilson said transparency was the most important aspect surrounding the case.
“It is extremely important to me that we are open and transparent with the public about the legal proceedings and the continuing investigation into this matter,” Wilson said. “We are committed to notifying the public and the media as to the results of the investigation as soon as appropriate and practicable.”
Police said they planned another news conference later in the afternoon.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person who died.
