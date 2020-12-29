No. 5 Gamecocks to host Florida on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There will be college basketball at Colonial Life Arena on New Year’s Eve after all.
No. 5 South Carolina (5-1) will now host Florida at 4 p.m. on December 31. Previously, the Gamecocks were slated to face Ole Miss. However, that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ program.
Likewise, the Gators were set to face Vanderbilt, but the Commodores had to postpone its first three SEC games due to COVID-19.
This game on New Year’s Eve will replace the previously scheduled contest between the Gamecocks and the Gators set for February 25.
Fans who previously purchased tickets for the game between Carolina and Ole Miss will be able to use those tickets to attend this game. Season ticket holders will get an email from the ticket office with more information.
The game will also be shown online by SEC Network+.
