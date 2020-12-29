Money Matters: Planning for 2021

“We typically say looking at your investments too much is usually actually a bad thing but never looking at them at all is also not a good thing. So typically, really taking a deep dive into your investments at least once or twice a year is key to just make sure things aren’t out of balance. Investments are helpful; however, the planning is the most important thing, so this is typically something we encourage you to look at at least once a year, especially if you’re getting close to life events like retirement, a house, baby, anything like that,” Bradley said.