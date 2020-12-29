Michigan man arrested in SC charged with trafficking heroin, meth

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Detroit, Michigan was arrested in South Carolina Saturday.
Derek Deonta Brown, 35, has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Deputies were trying to find a man wanted on a bench warrant Saturday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They went to the wanted man’s house in the 100 block of Sandhurst Road and he invited them inside.”
Deputies say they saw Brown sitting in the living room near a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia.
“Investigators got a search warrant and later found a gun under the couch on which Brown was sing,” Koon said. “They also recovered about 13 grams of heroin and about 14 grams of meth.”
Brown was taken into custody at the home. He has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.
