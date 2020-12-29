McMaster urges South Carolinians to not let their guard down ahead of New Year’s celebrations

“South Carolina’s businesses, restaurants, manufacturers and public facilitates have remained open for safe and secure operation due to the reasonable and measured actions that have been taken. South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings. As a reminder with New Year’s Eve approaching, attendance at indoor or outdoor events may not exceed 250 persons or 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal – unless reviewed and approved in advance by the Department of Commerce. This process has served our state well.”