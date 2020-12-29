Martin seeks answers as Gamecocks eye return to action after pausing team activities

“They’re excited because they get on the court,” said Martin, “but there’s this sense of doubt. Can we finally play a game? Can we practice more than one day without getting shut down again? Because that’s what’s happened to us since December 7. As a coach, my job is to uplift and to get guys excited about the present day regardless of what happened yesterday, but when it comes to this, I’m limited to what I can do because it has nothing to do with a bad practice, a bad game, a win, a loss, a bad attitude… it’s got nothing to do with all that stuff.”