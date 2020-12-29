Inmate started fire in cell and fought detention officers, Sumter Co. deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has now been charged with arson after setting a fire in his cell using a lighter, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Markel Atkinson, who was housed at the Sumter County Detention Center on a previous murder charge, has now been charged with one count of arson after setting the fire on December 28.
The 23-year-old Atkinson has also been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of contraband. Officials said Atkinson fought with two detention officers as they tried to restrain him.
Deputies were able to put out the fire before members of the Sumter Fire Department arrived. Other inmates housed in that area of the detention center were evacuated during the fire and returned without issue once the fire was extinguished.
Deputies are now investigating how Atkinson got the lighter.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.