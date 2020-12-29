Health experts concerned after airports see record number of travelers over holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Christmas holidays brought record numbers of crowds to airports across the country, with TSA saying that on December 27 nearly 1.3 million travelers were screened. It’s the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began.
Officials with the Columbia Metropolitan Airport said the airport saw about 6,000 travelers during the week of Christmas, which is also a record week for the airport since the pandemic began in March.
“That has definitely been the highest that we have seen, which has been great,” Columbia Metropolitan Airport spokesperson Kim Jamieson said. “We are excited that people are returning to air travel.”
The roads were busy as well, with the Department of Transportation saying there were only 13% fewer cars on the road than what they saw Christmas week in 2019.
However, with the high numbers, some health experts are warning about what might lie ahead as far as the number of COVID-19 cases.
“I’m very concerned about what’s going to happen after Christmas and New Year’s particularly because of the timing,” Stella Self, a University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health Biostatistician, said.
Self said that December already broke records when it came to case numbers, the percent positive rate, and the number of hospitalizations. She said she’s worried that January could be even worse, with the traveling that took place during the Christmas holidays and the congregating with friends and family.
“We’re on an upward trajectory,” Self said. “I don’t see any signs of this slowing down in the next month to six weeks.”
Further, Self said she’s concerned about the danger of increased spread of COVID-19 during the New Year’s holiday from those infected during the Christmas holiday by not showing symptoms yet and participating in the celebrations.
“Christmas was on a Friday and New Year’s Eve is on Thursday-- so that’s right in that window where there’s a high probability of people being contagious, but not yet feeling ill,” Self said. “Therefore, potentially not self-isolating and quarantining and going out and getting a lot more people sick.”
Self stressed that the incubation period for contracting COVID-19 is anywhere from 2 to 14 days, with the average being 5 days. This means that on average people don’t start showing symptoms for COVID-19 for 5 days after contracting it.
“Even if you were not around a lot of people at Christmas, keep in mind that if your around people at New Year’s some of them might have been around people at Christmas and contracted the virus and not know it yet,” Self said. “So I would say in terms of the virus, New Years’ is considerably more dangerous than Christmas was.”
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci also warned that January could reach new records for the COVID-19 outbreak during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.
“In addition to the surge, we’re going to have an increase superimposed on that surge would...could make January even worse than December,” Dr. Fauci said. “I hope that doesn’t happen but it certainly is possible.”
He also said that the US is not where he hoped we would be in terms of the number of people being vaccinated so far across the country.
The CDC reported that just over 2 million people have received the vaccine as of Monday morning.
