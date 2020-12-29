FIRST ALERT- Several days of rain on the way. Rain to end 2020 and start 2021

By Von Gaskin | December 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 7:34 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The last few days of the year will end with rain. The first day of 2021 will feature showers and a few storms. Friday January 1, 2021, is a First Alert Day for a few showers and isolated storms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

- Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, because we are going to see several days of unsettled weather.

-Scattered showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

-FIRST ALERT Friday for showers and isolated storms.

-Rain totals will settle near 1 inch

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle and showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

New Years Eve: Warmer with highs near 66. 50% Chance for a few showers.

New Years Day (Alert Day): Highs in the mid 70s with a 70% chance for showers and storms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 60s.

