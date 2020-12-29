EXPLAINER: COVID relief bill signed by president, $2,000 checks still up for debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Mitch McConnell blocked Democrats’ efforts to quickly pass a bill that would give some Americans $2,000 checks.
President Donald Trump’s demand to increase the stimulus checks some Americans are set to receive from $600 to $2,000 has Democratic support, but it is unclear whether it will garner enough Republican support to pass.
What does all this mean and where do we know at this point?
- On Sunday, President Trump signed a $2.3 trillion bill with two major parts
- $1.4 trillion to fund the government
- Funds government agencies through September
- Includes spending for domestic and foreign aid
- $900 billion for COVID-19 relief
- $600 direct payments for some Americans have already been signed into law
- Who qualifies?
- People who make less than $75,000 a year
- Couples who make less than $150,000 a year will get $1,200
- People with dependents younger than 17 get an extra $600 per dependent
- For anyone making more than $75,000, will see a $5 reduction in checks for every $100 extra they make above $75,000
- The bill that passed includes a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
- Small business loans available to people who have already received a PPP loan and those who are applying for the first time
- Who qualifies?
- Businesses with fewer than 300 employees
- Can prove they had a 25% loss in profits in 2020 as compared to the same quarter the year prior
- $2 million maximum for second-time loaners
- Loan forgiveness simplified for loans less than $150,000
- President Trump is calling on Congress to now increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000
- The U.S. House passed this increase Monday due to support from Democrats but did not receive support from a majority of Republicans
- The bill is called the CASH Act
- The bill now needs to be passed in the Republican, controlled Senate before becoming law
- On Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried to pass the CASH Act quickly but was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- McConnell controls what bills will make it to the U.S. Senate floor for a vote but has not scheduled one for this increase yet.
- The bill needs 60 votes in the Senate to pass
- There are currently 45 Democrats in the Senate and 53 Republicans (2 Independents typically caucus with the Democrats)
- If it passes the Senate, it will need President Trump’s signature to become law.
