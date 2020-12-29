EXPLAINER: COVID relief bill signed by president, $2,000 checks still up for debate

By Adam Mintzer | December 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 6:34 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Mitch McConnell blocked Democrats’ efforts to quickly pass a bill that would give some Americans $2,000 checks.

President Donald Trump’s demand to increase the stimulus checks some Americans are set to receive from $600 to $2,000 has Democratic support, but it is unclear whether it will garner enough Republican support to pass.

What does all this mean and where do we know at this point?

OVERVIEW

  • On Sunday, President Trump signed a $2.3 trillion bill with two major parts
DIRECT PAYMENTS

  • $600 direct payments for some Americans have already been signed into law
    • Who qualifies?
      • People who make less than $75,000 a year
      • Couples who make less than $150,000 a year will get $1,200
      • People with dependents younger than 17 get an extra $600 per dependent
      • For anyone making more than $75,000, will see a $5 reduction in checks for every $100 extra they make above $75,000
SMALL BUSINESS AID

  • The bill that passed includes a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
  • Small business loans available to people who have already received a PPP loan and those who are applying for the first time
    • Who qualifies?
  • Businesses with fewer than 300 employees
  • Can prove they had a 25% loss in profits in 2020 as compared to the same quarter the year prior
    • $2 million maximum for second-time loaners
    • Loan forgiveness simplified for loans less than $150,000
DEMAND FOR MORE MONEY

  • President Trump is calling on Congress to now increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000
  • The U.S. House passed this increase Monday due to support from Democrats but did not receive support from a majority of Republicans
    • The bill is called the CASH Act
  • The bill now needs to be passed in the Republican, controlled Senate before becoming law
  • On Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried to pass the CASH Act quickly but was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
  • McConnell controls what bills will make it to the U.S. Senate floor for a vote but has not scheduled one for this increase yet.
  • The bill needs 60 votes in the Senate to pass
    • There are currently 45 Democrats in the Senate and 53 Republicans (2 Independents typically caucus with the Democrats)
  • If it passes the Senate, it will need President Trump’s signature to become law.
