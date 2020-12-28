Woman arrested by Richland Co. deputies in connection with double homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact to murder in connection with a double homicide.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Bria Ruffin was taken into custody in Lexington County on Monday morning. Officials said Ruffin assisted and enabled 31-year-old James Toatley to avoid being found by law enforcement.
Ruffin is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Currently, Toatley is wanted on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting on December 19 that killed two men.
Officials said Toatley is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, please call 911.
