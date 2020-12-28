Police close Columbia intersection after 3 vehicles collide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has closed the intersection of Gervais Street at Pickens Street in the eastbound lanes following a collision involving three vehicles on Monday morning.
At this point, officials are working to remove the vehicles from the roadway.
One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles but was able to get out safely. Authorities have not reported any serious injuries from the crash.
CPD is investigating the cause of the collision.
