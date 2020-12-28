Police close Columbia intersection after 3 vehicles collide

Three vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Gervais Street and Pickens Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 11:21 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has closed the intersection of Gervais Street at Pickens Street in the eastbound lanes following a collision involving three vehicles on Monday morning.

At this point, officials are working to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles but was able to get out safely. Authorities have not reported any serious injuries from the crash.

CPD is investigating the cause of the collision.

