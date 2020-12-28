Officials searching for Lee County man last seen on Dec. 15

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man who has been reported missing.
Officials say Roosevelt Bradley traveled to a family member’s home in Columbia on December 14. At some point on the afternoon of the 14th, he checked into a room at the Red Roof Inn on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
On December 15th, according to the motel staff, Bradley checked out of his room and left the property. His family expected him to return home that evening.
He has not been seen and his cellphone has gone out of service.
Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.
