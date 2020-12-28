Lexington County man arrested, charged with soliciting sex from a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a Lexington County man in connection with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Brandon Scott Moore, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Officials say Moore solicited sex from a minor. He was taken into custody on December 23.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. US Marshals and SLED assisted with the investigation.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
