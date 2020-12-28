FIRST ALERT: Mild again today, but dreary Wednesday and an alert day posted for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got another nice day today with upper 50s, then we cool off with clouds and drizzle Wednesday. Warm air returns and we have a chance of storms Friday, making it an alert day.
- Partly Cloudy and mild today with highs in the upper 50s.
- Cloudy and chilly Wednesday, highs in the mid 40s and a 30% chance of showers/drizzle.
- Better chance for a few showers Thursday (50%) with highs near 66.
- New Year’s Day (Friday) is an alert day for heavy rain, gusty winds, and storms possible. Highs in mid 70s. 70% Chance for rain.
High pressure controls our weather today. Expect temps to be in the upper 50s as the high sits to our north. Skies will have a few more clouds with partly cloudy skies expected.
The high pressure moves east over the ocean. This increases our northeast wind which cools us down. Moisture from the Atlantic and cooler air will dam up against the Appalachian Mountains. As this occurs we get cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and drizzle, especially in the afternoon. High temps are in the mid to upper 40s.
A warm front presses north and warms us back up, into the mid 40s for lows Thursday and highs will top off in the mid 60s. With all of this warm air pushing in expect cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers.
A low pressure system moving into the region from Texas will supply us with even warmer air Friday! Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the mid 70s by the afternoon. A cold front approaches into the late afternoon and evening and brings a 70% chance of some rain and storms. Some of these storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain making Friday an alert day.
Our large low moves to the north and we are left with yet another low that has developed over the Gulf of Mexico. This low marches north east over the Carolinas by Saturday. So I’ve increased the chance of rain to 40% with cloudy skies. A supply of warm air comes with this low as well, so I bumped up the temps too. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 60s.
First Alert Forecast
Today: Sunshine and clouds with temps in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Dreary and cold with a 30% chance of drizzle and showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
New Years Eve: Warmer with highs near 66. 50% Chance for a few showers.
New Years Day (Alert Day): Highs in the mid 70s with a 70% chance for showers and storms.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 60s.
