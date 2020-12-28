Family displaced after Irmo house fire

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are now working to determine the cause of a house fire that happened in Irmo on Sunday night in the New Friarsgate subdivision, according to the Irmo Fire District.
Officials said no one inside the home was injured during the incident. However, the family has been displaced due to the fire and is currently living with family members in the area.
At this point, the cost of the damage remains unclear.
Members of the Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Services assisted to put out the fire.
