Beaufort Co. man wanted in killing of 8-month-old baby captured in GA, deputies say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WYFF) - A Beaufort County man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old child has been captured in Georgia after being on the run more than a year, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say Frederick Luma, of Lady’s Island, was taken into custody in Clayton County, Georgia, on Dec. 23 in connection to the June 2019 death of an 8-month-old child. He is charged with homicide by child abuse.
Police say Luma left Beaufort County before arrest warrants were issued. He now awaits extradition back to South Carolina.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Beaufort Police at 843-322-7950. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling 843-322-7938.
