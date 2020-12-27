Panthers honor former coach with ‘Rivera Strong’ shirts ahead of matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are honoring the franchise’s former long-time head coach.
During warmups, Panthers players are wearing “Rivera Strong” shirts to show their support after Rivera battled cancer.
In October, Rivera rang the “Victory Bell” in Northern Virginia after finishing treatment for cancer.
The Washington Football Team announced in August that Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, which is a form of cancer.
Rivera, in his first season with the Washington Football Team, is playing the Panthers Sunday afternoon.
The coach dubbed “Riverboat Ron,” led the Panthers for nine seasons, and coached the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.
