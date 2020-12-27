FIRST ALERT: Warming up today, then an alert day posted for New Year’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We see temps in the low 60s today, but we’re watching for some heavy rain and storms by New Year’s Day.
- Warmer today with highs around 61. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds!
- Cooler Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers.
- Showers move in New Years Eve with a 50% chance of scattered precip.
- New Year’s Day (Friday) is an alert day for heavy rain, gusty winds, and storms possible.
We are warming up nicely today with high temps reaching the low 60s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure dominates. There’s a weak cold front that will push through during the latter half of the day. This will bring some clouds and will cool us off just a little Tuesday.
Tuesday morning is in the mid 30s and we have partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Instead of low 60s, we are in the upper 50s, so not much temperature change from Monday.
High pressure to our northeast will dam up cooler air against the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains. This is called a wedge. Expect cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers, mainly spotty throughout the afternoon. Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach near 50.
Thursday the wedge is gone as southern flow takes hold and warms us up, well above average to 70 by the afternoon. Expect a 50% chance of scattered showers, with a rumble of thunder possible.
A large trough in the jet stream and associated low pressure system will send a cold front our way for New Year’s Day. This brings a 70% chance of rain, gusty winds up to 25 to 35mph, and the chance of some thunderstorms. Temps are warm, ahead of this front with lows in the low 60s and highs near 70. Around a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain is possible.
Saturday we dry up and cool off a little, still above average though. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 60s.
