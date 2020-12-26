Midlands volunteers view Christmas as a day of giving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the country awaits a new COVID-19 relief package many are having a tough time financially, making the possibility of a merry Christmas uncertain for some.
But there are everyday heroes right here in the midlands working to create blessings this holiday season.
“People’s hours are being cut, people are losing their jobs and then there’s that homeless population that exists even as COVID is going on,” said Henry Miller the Samaritan House of Orangeburg’s executive director.
All around the Midlands Friday--there are those working to make sure no one goes hungry on the holiday.
“I think we pushed out about 160 meals already and we started at about 1:00. We did prepare enough food for 250,” said Miller.
The Samaritans House of Orangeburg works to help those experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. Director Miller says support has been so great this year, that they opened their dinner to everyone.
“We wanted to reach out to the community of Orangeburg, anybody that is homeless or would like a meal for Christmas could stop by,” explained Miller.
Even surprising their residents with presents including bicycles for each of the children at the house.
“Some of them wanted a pair of shoes, someone of them wanted a jacket. So all of the residents were able to see Santa,” added Miller.
Meanwhile, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Columbia, hundreds served food and gave out gift bags with important items to help keep those struggling warm during the cold winter.
“Remember this all year long, especially Christmas. It’s always better to give than to receive,” said Robert Keeder, the Volunteer coordinator at St. Peters.
