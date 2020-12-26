FIRST ALERT: A little warmer today with plenty of sunshine, showers coming for News Years Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warming up a little today! Expect lots of sunshine too. Then we are looking at a wet and warm New Years Eve and Day.
- Highs reach the mid 50s with sunshine today.
- Warmer for Monday with highs around 62. Plenty of sunshine again!
- A little cooler Wednesday with a 20% chance of showers.
- Showers move in New Years Eve with a 50% chance of precip.
We are looking at a pretty nice afternoon with highs reaching the mid 50s. Skies are sunny as high pressure builds over the region. Expect it to move east and will allow for a little bit of warmer air to move in.
Monday morning we have some patchy frost with lows near 30. Highs reach the low 60s. Skies are mostly sunny as the high moves east and allows for a weak southern flow that helps us warm up and supplies us with a little more moisture.
Tuesday a high pressure system to our north starts to cool us off a little and brings a few more clouds as a weak wedge develops. The wedge just means that cooler air dams up against the mountains eastern slopes. Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday is a bit cooler with low 50s and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The wedge stays in place keeping us cooler. There’s a 20% chance of showers by the afternoon.
The high pressure moves east and south over the Mid Atlantic. A low pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere approaches from the west. This combo, brings in a surge of warm air for Thursday. High temps are near 70! We also have a 50% chance of showers. A cold front approaches for New Years Day, we still are on the warm side of the front so high temps are near 70 again. But the chance of rain goes up to 60% as the front nears by the afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
Today: Mid 50s, Mostly sunny.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Cooler, Mostly cloudy. Highs near 52.
New Years Eve: 50% chance of showers and warm. Highs near 70.
New Years Day: 60% chance of rain. Highs near 70.
