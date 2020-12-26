FIRST ALERT: A little warmer today with plenty of sunshine, showers coming for News Years Eve

The high pressure moves east and south over the Mid Atlantic. A low pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere approaches from the west. This combo, brings in a surge of warm air for Thursday. High temps are near 70! We also have a 50% chance of showers. A cold front approaches for New Years Day, we still are on the warm side of the front so high temps are near 70 again. But the chance of rain goes up to 60% as the front nears by the afternoon.