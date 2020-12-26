Amber Alert canceled after abducted N.C. 3-year-old found in Union County, suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) -A missing 3-year-old who was abducted in Gastonia was found safe Saturday evening in Union County, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers say a 31-year-old man is now in custody.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that crews were in the area of Stallings, on Woodstar Road, in between Aurora Boulevard and Friendship Drive, looking for Kaysie Jay Lipscomb.
She was found safe, and Raheem Tyshawn Pate was taken into custody, according to deputies.
Police have not said what charges Pate will be facing.
On Saturday, an Amber Alert was issued for child abduction out of Gastonia.
The two were located a couple of hours after the Amber Alert was issued.
Police described Pate as being a Black, male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is missing two teeth.
Kaysie is a Black female, about 2 feet tall, weighing about 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.
Officers say Pate was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag number HLE9661. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 911 or call 911 or *HP.
