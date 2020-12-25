SCHP: 1 dead following single-vehicle crash on Highway 301 in Orangeburg Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 24 on U.S. Highway 301 near Highway 4 in Orangeburg County.
The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m.
Officials say one vehicle was involved and the driver was the only occupant.
The driver of a 1999 GMC pickup was traveling North on Highway 301 when they ran off the left side of the road and into a ditch.
That driver was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the accident.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.