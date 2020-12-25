SCHP: 4-car vehicle collision leaves 3 injured, 1 dead near S.C. Farmer’s Market

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 321 on December 23 around 1:45 p.m. near the South Carolina Farmer’s Market.
Officials say four vehicles were involved.
The collision occurred when a 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by Johnny Miles, was traveling South on Highway 321 when he hit the driver of a 1999 Honda van from behind.
After hitting the Honda van, Miles crossed the median and proceeded to hit 73-year-old Foster Yarborough, Jr., the driver of a 2019 Honda CRV, head on. Yarborough was traveling North on Highway 321.
After being hit by Miles, Yarborough’s vehicle became airborne and landed on top of a 2014 Suburban, which was also traveling North on Highway 321.
Yarborough died at the scene. Miles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the 2014 Suburban and 1999 Honda van were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The driver of the Honda van had minor injuries, the severity of the Suburban driver’s injuries is unknown.
All drivers involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
This is a developing story.
