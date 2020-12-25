2020 Grinding of the Greens Christmas tree recycling program

Keep the Midlands Beautiful (Source: Keep the Midlands Beautiful)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 25, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 1:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful is kicking off its Grinding of the Greens Christmas tree recycling Program on December 26.

This program will extend to January 9, 2021. You can drop-off your trees from December 26 to January 7 at different locations in Columbia and different areas of Lexington and Richland Counties.

Grinding of the Greens 2020 drop-off locations by WIS News on Scribd

Free mulch from these recycled trees will be available to the public at the following locations Saturday, Jan. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until it runs out:

  • Seven Oaks Park at 200 Leisure Lane in Columbia
  • Richland County Tennis Center at 7500 Parklane Road in Columbia

