1 dead after crashing into Orangeburg Co. fire truck on Hwy 301

ORANGEBURG COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a 2008 Dodge pickup truck and an Orangeburg County Fire truck.
The collision occurred on December 24 around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 south of S.C. Highway 4.
Officials say that the driver of the pickup was traveling south on Highway 301 when they lost control, crossed over the median and hit the fire truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the pickup truck died from the collision. The driver of the fire truck was not injured.
This is a developing story.
