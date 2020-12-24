Two dozen homeless veteran families in Charleston to receive housing assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New federal funds will help dozens of homeless veterans in Charleston find a safe place to live this next year.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says they are awarding the Charleston Housing Authority with enough funds to care for 25 homeless veterans through the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program, or VASH.
With the additions, the housing authority says they will be helping a total of 330 veteran families with rent assistance.
“It’s going to provides $607 per month per veteran to help them support their housing. They also get veteran’s disability. Between the two they will be able to afford a decent place to live,” Charleston Housing Authority President Donald Cameron said.
The program is in partnership with the Charleston VA Hospital and gives veterans financial, emotional and medical support.
“This time next year,” Cameron said. “There will be 25 families who are homeless who are veterans who will have housing for Christmas in 2021.”
Cameron said the award is just one small step to address an area-wide need for affordable housing.
“I think people can look at that number and think ‘oh that’s a small number,’” Cameron said. “But for those 25 families, it’s a miracle”
Citywide, Camerson said the pandemic has led to long waitlists for general housing assistance and less space available.
“We go through a system where we have like 2,000 family members on our waiting list right now for public housing and basic section-8 programs like VASH,” Cameron said. “I think it’s a trend that we’re going most of those 2,000 families on our waitlist will still be on our waitlist when we start the new year.”
