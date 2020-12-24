Skier dies after incident at Beech Mountain Resort in N.C.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died after a skiing incident at Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina.
The incident happened Wednesday, according to resort officials. The person who died has not been identified.
Officials did not release many details about the incident, but say the resort is extending sympathy and support to family and friends.
This is the statement the resort provided Thursday afternoon:
“We regret to announce a skiing incident that occurred yesterday, resulting in the death of one of our patrons. Beech Mountain Resort extends our deepest sympathy and support to the guests family and friends,” the statement read.
