Santa makes Christmas Eve visit to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa and his elves surprised Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands patients and their families with a visit this afternoon.
Santa delivered gifts in partnership with the annual Holiday Market. The market offers a personalized way for families of hospitalized children to select gifts.
The Child Life Department has been collecting donations all year and set up the store. Each family receives an allotment of tickets to “spend” on gifts. Gift wrapping services are also provided.
Many of the gifts provided in the store were purchased by community members through a wish list.
For more information visit PrismaHealth.org/Wishlist.
