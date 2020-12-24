Prank has Summerville residents seeing white Christmas Eve...sort of

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - While meteorologists assure us there’s no chance of snow for the Lowcountry in time for Christmas, people in Summerville might have thought otherwise Thursday morning.
People visiting Hutchinson Square on Christmas Eve morning saw plenty of “white stuff,” but it wasn’t snow.
It appears someone poured some kind of soap into the fountain at the square, producing a sea of white suds.
Summerville Police have not yet commented on the presumed prank.
But some of the children of all ages who visited the soapy spectacle did not seem to mind.
