FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds and storm chances this evening; much colder for Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and even a few storms this evening with the passing of a strong cold front. But weather will turn much colder for Christmas with morning temps in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s and wind chills down into the mid 20s for the afternoon hours.
- Today is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring rainy, windy conditions to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy a times. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Rain chances are 100%. Gusts to 40 MPH and up to 1.25″ of rain.
- It will be cold and breezy for Christmas Day but it will be dry. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
- Wind chill values will be in the mid 20s for Friday afternoon and in the low 30s Saturday afternoon
- Sunshine for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and the lower 50s for Sunday.
Rain will move through the region this evening as a strong cold front passes through the area. Expect gusty winds up to 30 to 35mph and even a strong storm is possible as well, especially in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina where there’s a tornado watch until 10pm.
Rain moves east of Columbia just after 9pm. Then dry cold air takes hold. Expect gusty winds up to 25 to 30mph and temperatures to drop into the upper 20s Christmas morning. High temps top off near 41, but it will feel like the mid 20s with the winds blowing out of the west at 5-15mph.
We have a very cold night on tap with lows dipping down to the low 20s and some locations seeing the teens. High pressure builds over the region and keeps the skies clear and the winds calm down allowing for the cold dense air to sink to the lower levels of the atmosphere.
Highs on Saturday are in the mid 40s and with the little wind that we have, we see our wind chills in the low 30s for the afternoon. Skies are sunny.
Sunday the high pressure moves east and warms us up with weak southern flow. Morning lows are in the upper 20s and highs reach the low 50s. Still below our average of around 57 to 56 for this time of year.
A cold front approaches Monday, but really only brings partly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the low 30s and highs in the upper 50s. The cooler air behind the front really does not make its way here.
High pressure builds for Tuesday and that clears us up a little. Expect lows in the upper 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s. Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday. The chance of rain is around 60% for Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
- Alert Day Today (Christmas Eve): Rainy & windy (100%). A few storms too. Highs in the mid 60s.
- Tonight: Clearing out and turning much colder with temps in the upper 20s to near 30.
- Christmas Day: Sunny skies but cold and breezy with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. It feels like the mid 20s.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 40s.
- Sunday: Sun & clouds. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.
- Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
- Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
