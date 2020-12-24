Elgin Lights extending show one more night to spread cheer, help children with cancer

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday cheer and the good cause it supports will go on for one more show this year.
The Elgin Lights will be open on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. after originally planning to end the 2020 season on Christmas Eve.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the indoor museum portion of the festivities will be closed. However, the drive-through light show will continue across the six-acre, 100,000 light display.
The show is free, but donations are encouraged.
The money helps send children with cancer to Camp KEMO, where they can escape the trials of childhood cancer for a brief amount of time.
The light show is in its 24th year and for the last 16 the money has gone to the cause.
In 2004, organizer Paul Towns dedicated the show to 11-year-old Cole Sawyer who succumbed to cancer that year.
It’s the same year Towns learned he also cancer.
His daughter Christina Churchwell has since taken over the organization of the show, with Town’s final approval on the layout.
“He had this moment, he sketched up, his tires, his tractor tires, as snowmen, he said I want some snowmen out there and so at the exit we have the snowman out there,” she said.
The address for the show is 2433 Charlie Horse Circle in Elgin.
